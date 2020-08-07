Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,370 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $213.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $217.36.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

