BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) Trading 6.8% Higher

BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $17.65, 125,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 60,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter.

BristowGroupInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

