Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 133,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,903. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

