Brokerages Anticipate Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 3,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,001. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

