Brokerages Anticipate Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ship Finance International posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ship Finance International.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.86 million. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.11. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.