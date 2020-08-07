Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.32). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,530. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $322.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.06.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

