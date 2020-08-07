Brokerages Expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $9,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,731,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 105.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 357,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 293.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 110,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 186,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.58.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.