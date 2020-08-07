Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

In related news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

