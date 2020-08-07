Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post sales of $49.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $51.86 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $51.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $192.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $194.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $183.73 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $185.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

