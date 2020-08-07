Brokerages Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.04. NN reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NN by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NN by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 131,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.69 on Friday. NN has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.38.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

