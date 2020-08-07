Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.42. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $25,862.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at $772,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.