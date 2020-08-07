Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce sales of $55.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $56.90 million. Tilray posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $240.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $248.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.51 million, with estimates ranging from $342.23 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at $37,024,041.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,608 shares of company stock worth $7,641,379 over the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $966.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.16.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

