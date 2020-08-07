Brokers Issue Forecasts for Danone Sponsored ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Danone in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 367,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,007. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

