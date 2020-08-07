Brokers Issue Forecasts for Great Ajax Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.56%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

AJX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.40. 82,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,724. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Great Ajax by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 931,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Great Ajax by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 150,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 625,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 111,056 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

