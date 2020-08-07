Brokers Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.98 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

