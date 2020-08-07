Brokers Offer Predictions for Godaddy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Godaddy stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,801,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $11,854,326. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Godaddy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Godaddy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Godaddy by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.