Brokers Offer Predictions for Great-West Lifeco Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion during the quarter.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.61.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$18.88 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

