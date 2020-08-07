Brokers Offer Predictions for KAR Auction Services Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE KAR opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 48,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 962,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 140,097 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

