Brokers Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

NYSE PXD opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.