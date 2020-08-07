Brokers Offer Predictions for Poseida Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PSTX opened at $12.65 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

In other news, Director Sean Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

