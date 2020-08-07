Brokers Offer Predictions for Quebecor’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

