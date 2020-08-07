Brokers Set Expectations for Cardiovascular Systems Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

CSII has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,241. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.41. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

