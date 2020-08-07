Brokers Set Expectations for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $9.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.62. 79,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,058. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average of $161.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

