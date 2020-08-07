Brokers Set Expectations for Diageo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Diageo in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. 2,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,555. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.