Brokers Set Expectations for Inter Pipeline Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$603.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CSFB set a C$14.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

IPL stock opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.17. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,740. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $138,057.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.43%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

