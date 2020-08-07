Brokers Set Expectations for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 3,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,712,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,003.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,783,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 1,622,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,080,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 807,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

