Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.51

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and traded as high as $56.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 199,295 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a PE ratio of 239.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

