Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 1.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 322,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

