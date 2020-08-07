Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,282 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Reit comprises about 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.35% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

BPR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

