Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Trading Up 6.7%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.24, approximately 340,394 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 373,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

