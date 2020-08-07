BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). BRP posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,715,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BRP by 16.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,623. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 3.49. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

