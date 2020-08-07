Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Update

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 379,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BMTC traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $28.19. 79,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $539.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.