Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $271.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.78. The firm has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $270.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

