Buckhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $132.89. 110,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $134.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

