Burst Tops One Day Trading Volume of $213,262.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Burst has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $213,262.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,100,566,276 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

