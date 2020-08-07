Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Hits $43.22 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $43.22 million and $57,291.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00798847 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003470 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

