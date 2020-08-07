Bytom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.94 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $121.62 million and $27.94 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00504312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,610,635,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,350,231 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

