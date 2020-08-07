Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.81 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CABO traded up $74.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,911.94. The stock had a trading volume of 58,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,489. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,783.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,716.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,849 shares of company stock worth $3,257,399 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,726.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

