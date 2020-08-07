Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 322,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

