Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cactus worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cactus by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.