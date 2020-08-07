CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get CAIXABANK/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 338,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

About CAIXABANK/ADR

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.