Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBS. Dawson James downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

