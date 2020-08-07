Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.62, 1,055,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 943,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Caleres alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 179.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 170,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 35.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.