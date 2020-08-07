Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.98.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

