Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,366 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 200.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $213.08 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average of $212.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $167,587 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

