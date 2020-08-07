Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Shares of CHE opened at $507.43 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.32 and its 200-day moving average is $452.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,020 shares of company stock worth $12,215,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

