Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

