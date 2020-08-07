Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,414 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 929.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 830,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,408.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 120,035 shares in the last quarter.

MORT opened at $13.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

