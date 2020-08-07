Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,204 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,706,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Energizer by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after acquiring an additional 299,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after acquiring an additional 182,912 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Energizer by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 153,899 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,772,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

