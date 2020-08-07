Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,846.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of FDVV opened at $28.28 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

